LIBERAL HATE: Black Lives Matter Founder Equates Trump with Adolf Hitler
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.02.17
One of the original co-founders of the Black Lives Matter movement directly equated President Trump with Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler during an interview on Friday, saying the President is the “epitome of evil” who was trying to “kill our communities.”
Patrisse Cullors was speaking with the Los Angeles Times when she made her shocking statement, saying the President was as dangerous and as racist as the brutal despot behind for the Holocaust.
“We wouldn’t as a movement take a seat at the table with Trump because we wouldn’t have done that with Hitler. Trump is literally the epitome of evil, all the evils of this country: be it racism, capitalism, sexism, homophobia,” said Cullors.” He has set out the most dangerous policies not just that impacts this country but that impacts the globe.”
“And so for us, the answer is not to sit with Trump but to resist him and to resist every single policy that he’s implemented that impacts our communities,” she added. “I’m thinking about what I want my children to know in 30, 40, 50 years and I want them to know that I resisted a president at all costs because this president literally tried to kill our communities.”
Going back decades, the President has repeatedly denounced and unequivocally condemned all racists and hate groups in America and around the globe.
Speaking at a rally in Arizona earlier this week, the President again called on all Americans to unite in their fight against bigotry.
“What happened in Charlottesville strikes at the core of America,” said the President. “And tonight, this entire arena stands united in forceful condemnation of the thugs who perpetrate hatred and violence.”
REPORT: BLM ‘Marxist’ Founder Routinely Praised ‘Cop-Killer’ on FBI’s Most Wanted List
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.28.21
Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors repeatedly praised a convicted “cop-killer” who is still on the FBI’s Most Wanted List while hiding in Cuba.
“Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors repeatedly praised FBI most wanted terrorist Assata Shakur in posts on social media,” reports Fox News. “Shakur, also known as JoAnne Chesimard, was convicted of being an accomplice in the 1973 slaying of New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster, who left behind a wife and 3-year-old son. Shakur later escaped prison and fled to Cuba, where former Cuban Prime Minister Fidel Castro granted her asylum.”
“Assata Shakur we love you. Fight for you and because of you. On this day and everyday [sic],” Cullors wrote in a 2016 Facebook post.
“Today, May 2nd is the anniversary of Assata Shakur’s capture and the murder of Zayd Shakur,” Cullors wrote at the time. “It is also the 10th anniversary of the FBI declaring Assata a domestic terrorist and placing the [$1 million] bounty on her head.”
She continued: “Over the past year we have seen the movement and people at large elevating Assata worldwide chanting the excerpt from her letter and proudly wearing Assata Taught Me sweatshirts. Today…we ask that people take a moment to uplift our sister Assata Shakur by posting on social media how Assata has inspired them and why she is important to the current Black Lives Matter movement.”
