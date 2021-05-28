https://hannity.com/media-room/black-lives-manors-blms-marxist-founder-resigns-after-luxury-real-estate-controversy/

LIBERAL HATE: Black Lives Matter Founder Equates Trump with Adolf Hitler

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.02.17

One of the original co-founders of the Black Lives Matter movement directly equated President Trump with Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler during an interview on Friday, saying the President is the “epitome of evil” who was trying to “kill our communities.”

Patrisse Cullors was speaking with the Los Angeles Times when she made her shocking statement, saying the President was as dangerous and as racist as the brutal despot behind for the Holocaust.

“We wouldn’t as a movement take a seat at the table with Trump because we wouldn’t have done that with Hitler. Trump is literally the epitome of evil, all the evils of this country: be it racism, capitalism, sexism, homophobia,” said Cullors.” He has set out the most dangerous policies not just that impacts this country but that impacts the globe.”

“And so for us, the answer is not to sit with Trump but to resist him and to resist every single policy that he’s implemented that impacts our communities,” she added. “I’m thinking about what I want my children to know in 30, 40, 50 years and I want them to know that I resisted a president at all costs because this president literally tried to kill our communities.”

Going back decades, the President has repeatedly denounced and unequivocally condemned all racists and hate groups in America and around the globe.

Speaking at a rally in Arizona earlier this week, the President again called on all Americans to unite in their fight against bigotry.

“What happened in Charlottesville strikes at the core of America,” said the President. “And tonight, this entire arena stands united in forceful condemnation of the thugs who perpetrate hatred and violence.”