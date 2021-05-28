https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/05/28/blm-co-founder-patrisse-cullors-steps-down-from-blm-with-four-mansions-possibly-a-5th-to-pursue-a-marxist-life-n1450374

“Racism” Pays

BLM co-founder, mega-millionaire Marxist, race-baiter, and mansion-collector Patrisse Cullors is stepping down from BLM amidst a financial scandal. It seems Cullors has made enough money off the bodies of dead black men. She told AP it’s time to focus on her second book and her TV deal with Warner Brothers.

Cullors says her leaving BLM has been planned for about a year and has nothing to do with the New York Post story regarding her four mansions, all in white neighborhoods, and a fifth home she is looking at in the Bahamas, in the same luxury resort as Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods. Homes there sell for from $5 million to $20 million dollars each. Fellow Marxist Bernie Sanders must be proud.

Cullors acquired her swanky empire while stating that the housing market is “racist” and full of “white supremacists.”

Last year, as BLM protestors were burning America, Cullors bought a “custom ranch” on 3.2 acres in rural Conyers, Ga., with a private airplane hangar, replete with a large studio apartment above it, as well as the use of a 2,500-foot paved/grass community runway that can accommodate small airplanes. Not bad for a Marxist.

Big tech did their part to protect Cullors when the New York Post, Tucker Carlson, AND other members of BLM went on the attack. Facebook blocked links to the New York Post story. Twitter locked conservative writer Jason Whitlock out of his account after he tweeted a link to a report and mocked Cullors for buying a home in an area of Topanga Canyon, Calif., outside of Malibu, with a black population of 1.4%. As expected, she labeled the aforementioned New York Post story as “racist” and full of “white supremacy.”

The attacks on Cullors aren’t just coming from the phantom right-wing, “racists” and “white supremacists” Cullors mentions every time things don’t go her way. Hawk Newsome, the head of Black Lives Matter Greater New York City, which is not affiliated with Cullors’ Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, called for “an independent investigation” to find out how and where the global BLM network spends its money.

“If you go around calling yourself a socialist, you have to ask how much of her own personal money is going to charitable causes,” he said. “It’s really sad because it makes people doubt the validity of the movement and overlook the fact that it’s the people that carry this movement.”

Cullors responded to the threat with legal action and denied any association with Newsome. She also added that Newsome had no right to use the Black Lives Matter name.

Cullors’s last day of cashing in on the myth of systemic racism is set for May 28.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

