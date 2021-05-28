https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/05/28/blue-check-compares-mitch-mcconnell-to-benedict-arnold-the-lincoln-conspirators-and-lee-harvey-oswald/

Libs are in a total freakout over Sen. Mitch McConnell successfully blocking the January 6 commission bill today:

“There is plenty to learn, which is exactly why McConnell wants to shut it down,” the WaPo’s Jennifer Rubin says:

And this blue-check with over 50,000 followers compared Mitch to Benedict Arnold, the Lincoln conspirators and Lee Harvey Oswald:

That’s a pretty outrageous comparison, even more so because derailing the bill today DOESN’T REALLY DO ANYTHING as Dems can STILL investigate whatever they want:

This move already has support from Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in the Senate:

“A select committee could arguably be even more effective”:

And Rep. Swalwell says it “isn’t going away”:

We eagerly look forward to Dems screwing this one up as well:

***

