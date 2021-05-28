https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/05/28/blue-check-compares-mitch-mcconnell-to-benedict-arnold-the-lincoln-conspirators-and-lee-harvey-oswald/

Libs are in a total freakout over Sen. Mitch McConnell successfully blocking the January 6 commission bill today:

FYI: Mitch McConnell knows America well. He got EXACTLY what Trump wanted today. 1. Delay, delay, delay.

2. Last minute no vote before a holiday weekend.

3. Bury it on a slow news Friday

4. Many Americans (sadly) choose their vacation over their country. Have a great va-cay. pic.twitter.com/bSEbAWP3DV — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) May 28, 2021

“There is plenty to learn, which is exactly why McConnell wants to shut it down,” the WaPo’s Jennifer Rubin says:

Do we know what Trump was doing at the time of the attack? Do we know who funded the insurrectionists and who communicated with them? There is plenty to learn, which is exactly why McConnell wants to shut it down.https://t.co/dBYL6d2aID — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) May 28, 2021

And this blue-check with over 50,000 followers compared Mitch to Benedict Arnold, the Lincoln conspirators and Lee Harvey Oswald:

Benedict Arnold

The Lincoln Conspirators

Lee Harvey Oswald

Mitch McConnell — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) May 28, 2021

That’s a pretty outrageous comparison, even more so because derailing the bill today DOESN’T REALLY DO ANYTHING as Dems can STILL investigate whatever they want:

Mitch McConnell thinks he can stop the full truth from coming out. He cannot. The House can empower a bipartisan select congressional committee to investigate the insurrection. The select committee would also have stronger subpoena power because GOP Members can’t block subpoenas. https://t.co/QRv4FJBOnT — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 28, 2021

This move already has support from Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in the Senate:

After Jan. 6 bill fails, Schumer says better to investigate in a House Dem-led select committee than not at all. Asked him about a Senate probe and he wouldn’t say. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 28, 2021

“A select committee could arguably be even more effective”:

This is an important strategic next step. A select committee could arguably be even more effective. #MitchMcConnell’s scuttling of the #January6thCommission shows exactly how depraved his leadership is. But it’s not the end of this story. https://t.co/sOYIbQuI39 — Marion McKeone (@marionmckeone) May 28, 2021

And Rep. Swalwell says it “isn’t going away”:

On January 6, GOP senators ran for their lives. Today, they ran from the truth. This isn’t going away. #January6thCommission pic.twitter.com/kxnOTgJWAS — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 28, 2021

We eagerly look forward to Dems screwing this one up as well:

A House Select Committee won’t move these numbers. The question is whether undecideds move towards outrage or exhaustion over the hearings. https://t.co/siLJdNOffg — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) May 28, 2021

