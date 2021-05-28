https://www.toddstarnes.com/coronavirus/desantis-florida-wearing-masks-school-openings-in-person/

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) took shots at critics of his state’s “open the door” school policy, which allowed school districts to offer face-to-face instruction, during a visit to Baker County Middle School Wednesday.

The Republican governor touted Baker County school district’s return of in-person learning, highlighting an approved proposal that gives $1,000 bonuses to public school principals and full-time classroom teachers, WJXT reports.

“I think they sent, one of the corporate media outlets sent some reporter down, they were trying to make fun of Baker, saying ‘oh these yokels are having kids go to school, how crazy are these people,’ right,” DeSantis said. “The crazy people are the ones that are vaccinated and still wearing six masks in New York City.”

Baker County was one of the first school districts to open up for face-to-face instruction this school year and today are finishing their 180th day of in-person learning. I’m glad we were able to secure these teachers and principals bonuses of $1,000! #OpenSchools pic.twitter.com/QEP5nDPXoJ — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 26, 2021

He added: “This is the last day of school in Baker County – 180 days face-to-face. They’ve done it. They did basically a normal school year, and it was successful. You’re going to see lasting damage in other parts of the country for people who didn’t do the right thing.”

