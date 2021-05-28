https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-democrat-effort-to-establish-january-6-commission-fails-in-the-senate/

The Democratic Party’s effort to create a formal commission to investigate the January 6th riots at the US Capitol failed in the Senate Friday, failing to reach the 60-vote threshold needed to advance the probe.

“The 54 to 35 outcome, which fell six votes shy of the 60 needed to circumvent a procedural filibuster, followed hours of overnight chaos as lawmakers haggled over unrelated legislation. The vote stood as a blunt rejection by Republicans of an emotional last-minute appeal from the family of a Capitol Police officer who died after responding to the insurrection, and an eleventh-hour bid by Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) to save the measure by introducing changes intended to address her party’s principal objections,” writes the Washington Post.

Breaking: Jan. 6 commission fails to advance in the Senate, 54-35. Needed 60 votes to break a GOP filibuster. Republicans who voted yes:

Collins

Cassidy

Murkowski

Sasse

Romney

Portman 11 senators were absent for the vote, including a few of the Republicans who voted to impeach. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) May 28, 2021

Senate Republicans block legislation seeking independent investigation of Jan. 6 Capitol riot https://t.co/3v4paFzx56 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 28, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

AOC: Senator Ted Cruz ‘Ginned Up a Violent Insurrection That Killed Several People’ posted by Hannity Staff – 2.19.21 Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez escalated her war of words with Ted Cruz this week; claiming the Senator from Texas “ginned up an insurrection” that “killed several people.” “If Sen. Cruz had resigned back in January after helping gin up a violent insurrection that killed several people, he could’ve taken his vacation in peace. Texans should continue to demand his resignation. But don’t blame me for this, my points are on Amtrak!” posted Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter. If Sen. Cruz had resigned back in January after helping gin up a violent insurrection that killed several people, he could’ve taken his vacation in peace. Texans should continue to demand his resignation. But don’t blame me for this, my points are on Amtrak! 🚊 https://t.co/CAWCgtxQ73 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 18, 2021 AOC made similar comments in recent weeks; asserting that Sen. Cruz tried to have her “murdered” during the Capitol Hill insurrection on January 6th. BIAS EXPOSED! Media Study Finds Network Coverage of Trump 150 TIMES More Negative than Biden posted by Hannity Staff – 8.17.20 A new report from the Media Research Center confirmed what the President has been saying since his inauguration in January 2017; showing the evening network coverage of Donald Trump is 150 TIMES more negative than Joe Biden. “The findings showed that Biden has received eight positive evaluative statements with only four negative comments made about the former vice president in a two-month period. But when it comes to Trump, the study showed that coverage has been overwhelmingly negative,” reports Fox News. STUDY: 150 times more negative coverage of @realDonaldTrump than @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/3ZGhuciee2 — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) August 17, 2020 The MRC slammed the slanted coverage as “the most biased campaign coverage in history.” Read the full report at Fox News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

