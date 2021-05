https://www.theblaze.com/news/jury-illegal-immigrant-guilty-murder-mollie-tibbetts

Jurors in the murder trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera on Friday found the defendant guilty in the 2018 killing of 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.

The guilty verdict concludes trial proceedings that began two weeks ago at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook