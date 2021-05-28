http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/5fbZW6693zU/historic-brooklyn-property-lists-for-30-million-vying-for-a-record-breaking-sale-227628





A neo-Jacobean mansion in Brooklyn that dates to 1901 was listed last week for $30 million, making it the most expensive home for sale in the New York City borough.

Its price tag is about 39% more than the most expensive residential property in Brooklyn, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Although it was created as a private home, it has most recently housed the Brooklyn Society for Ethical Culture and is classified as a commercial property, according to the listing with Judith Lief and Talia Magen of Corcoran. It’s being marketed as either a residence or an arts or cultural space.

At $30 million and if sold as a home, the property could surpass the Brooklyn sale record set earlier this year, when billionaire financier Vincent Viola and his wife, Teresa, sold their Brooklyn Heights townhouse for $25.5 million

The landmarked building was designed by William Tubby, a prominent architect at the time who also worked on some of the buildings on Pratt Institute’s campus, according to records at the Pratt Institute Library.





The mansion was commissioned by William H. Childs, the founder of the Bon Ami Company, which makes household cleaners, the listing said. It was sold by the Childs family in 1947 to the Brooklyn Society for Ethical Culture, a progressive organization dedicated to diversity and fairness, which was founded in 1906 and is still the owner of the building. Mansion Global could not determine how much the property last traded for.

Located across from Park Slope’s Prospect Park, the 5,724-square-foot building has four floors, plus a basement and 9,800 square feet of outdoor space—“the largest private garden in Brooklyn,” according to the listing.

Two stone lions flank the entrance to the home, which is surrounded by the garden on three sides, the listing said. The outside area features mature trees, perennial shrubs, a large lawn, a paved terrace and a sitting area with stone benches.

Inside, there are views of the grounds, the park or the Brooklyn skyline from every room. Many of the original architectural details have been preserved, including tall ceilings, a curved staircase, marble fireplaces, hand-painted friezes, hand-carved walnut ceilings and a six-window bay leading to a terrace, according to the listing.





The property is “unique in New York City and could be a magnificent private home or museum, library, school or concert hall,” the agents said in the listing. “Whatever its next incarnation, it will remain a splendid and unique architectural masterpiece in a spectacular bucolic setting.”

The agents were not immediately available for additional comment.

A representative from the Brooklyn Society for Ethical Culture did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

