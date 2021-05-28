https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/california-cafe-charges-patrons-5-if-they-order-while-wearing-mask?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A cafe owner in northern California is taking an unorthodox stand against pandemic mitigation measures, charging customers who come into his business and place orders while wearing masks.

Fiddleheads Cafe in Mendocino, Ca., advertises prominently on its front door: “$5 FEE ADDED TO ORDERS PLACED WHILE WEARING A FACE MASK.”

The store’s owner, Chris Castleman, will also charge patrons an extra $5 if they are “caught bragging” about their vaccine status, the San Francisco Chronicle reported this week.

Castelman, who has taken public stands against coronavirus mitigation policies over the past year, will reportedly donate the mask and vaccine surcharges “to local charities assisting domestic abuse victims,” the paper reported.

Mendocino currently has a mask mandate in place for residents over two years of age.

