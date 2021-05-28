https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/05/28/chris-cuomo-aims-for-ted-cruz-knocks-out-his-brother-by-accident/

Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted on Friday that “there should be no federally mandated vaccine passport”. . .

. . .and this attracted the attention of CNN’s Chris Cuomo who thought it would be a good idea to compare a vaccine passport to abortion.

He tweeted back at the Texas Republican, “Does this liberty extend to women who want to control their bodies?”:

And that’s when he accidentally knocked out his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

Since Chris is advising his brother and all, maybe “teach [him] to control himself around women’s bodies?”:

Nope, not going to work:

He really should take a break:

