Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted on Friday that “there should be no federally mandated vaccine passport”. . .

This is a civil rights and individual liberty issue: There should be no federally mandated vaccine passport. pic.twitter.com/lOsXdj6Nwf — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 28, 2021

. . .and this attracted the attention of CNN’s Chris Cuomo who thought it would be a good idea to compare a vaccine passport to abortion.

He tweeted back at the Texas Republican, “Does this liberty extend to women who want to control their bodies?”:

Does this liberty extend to women who want to control their bodies? https://t.co/jlzOykZlxr — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 28, 2021

And that’s when he accidentally knocked out his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

it certainly extends to women who want to control their bodies around the Gov. of New York https://t.co/ULKx1ymY6b — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) May 28, 2021

Since Chris is advising his brother and all, maybe “teach [him] to control himself around women’s bodies?”:

Maybe you could teach your brother to control himself around women’s bodies? https://t.co/phzLuFLalA — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) May 28, 2021

Nope, not going to work:

When you get caught advising your brother how to discredit sexual harassment victims and need to get back in good graces. https://t.co/KdxEYfRppu — Holden (@Holden114) May 28, 2021

He really should take a break:

Think you’ve done enough advising on women’s bodies for awhile. https://t.co/QJBNeuVKIw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 28, 2021

