https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60b1d86092fa5748daeb2591
Throughout history, the creative community has often used their art as a means to “speak truth to power.” To do so, artists needed moral courage—a truly……
When you head to the beach this summer, look out for “vaccinated” and “unvaccinated” sections. That is if they let you in. White liberals, who have all been……
Starlight comes from her eyes, and sunshine from her smile. What’s it like to be amazing at everything? Have you ever heard of a “Mary Sue”? In fiction……
The body of a boy believed to be roughly 10-years-old was found by hikers in the Las Vegas area Friday morning, said police who opened a homicide investigation….
If you’ve any interest at all in the current roiling contretemps over “critical race theory,” then you’ve seen “The List,” which is a compendium of 15 qualities……