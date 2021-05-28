https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/05/28/cnn-correspondent-sara-sidner-says-our-democracy-is-in-so-much-trouble-if-we-prioritize-investigating-covid19-origins-over-capitol-riots/

Have you guys noticed anything about the way media coverage of the COVID19 pandemic has, um, evolved?

Stephen L. Miller has … see if you can spot it:

Now that Donald Trump is out of office and Joe Biden is president, suddenly we’re too focused on the COVID19 pandemic?

Looks like you can add CNN’s Sara Sidner to your list, Stephen:

Our democracy is in so much trouble if we have to investigate two things at the same time!

We’re definitely in trouble if the media decide that the origins of a global pandemic no longer matter.

