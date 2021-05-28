https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/05/28/cnn-correspondent-sara-sidner-says-our-democracy-is-in-so-much-trouble-if-we-prioritize-investigating-covid19-origins-over-capitol-riots/

Have you guys noticed anything about the way media coverage of the COVID19 pandemic has, um, evolved?

Stephen L. Miller has … see if you can spot it:

Suddenly 600,000 dead Americans don’t matter anymore. Weird, what changed? https://t.co/d8IB8ZkaSj — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 28, 2021

Now that Donald Trump is out of office and Joe Biden is president, suddenly we’re too focused on the COVID19 pandemic?

Need to start a running tab of journalists not at all interested in how and why this is pandemic happened. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 28, 2021

Looks like you can add CNN’s Sara Sidner to your list, Stephen:

Let me get this straight. When the threat of harm comes from outside our nation politicians clamor to investigate it. When the threat is home grown & lives within our own borders we are supposed to….. ignore it ? Our democracy is in so much trouble. — Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) May 28, 2021

Our democracy is in so much trouble if we have to investigate two things at the same time!

We’re definitely in trouble if the media decide that the origins of a global pandemic no longer matter.

