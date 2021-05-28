https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/05/28/cringe-alert-kamala-harris-woke-joke-for-naval-academy-grads-bombs-cue-nervous-laughter/

Can you guess what VP Kamala Harris did today? You know she didn’t go to the southern border so that helps narrow it down a little bit.

Harris spoke to the Naval Academy’s 2021 graduating class:

Tune in as I speak at the U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2021 graduation and commissioning ceremony: https://t.co/0j3tGPGzQ4 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 28, 2021

Harris has developed a habit of nervous laughter especially when asked an uncomfortable question or making a comment that gets zero reaction, and today it was the latter:

🚨 CRINGE ALERT 🚨 Kamala Harris tells woke joke about a female Marine

at the Navy Academy – IT BOMBS.

Cadets groan as Kamala cackles awkwardly alone onstage.

Kamala also told the cadets to use “wind energy” for “combat power.” The Biden humiliation of our Military continues. pic.twitter.com/rQghgIA6rM — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 28, 2021

Yikes! What does any of that even mean?

She is so very, very cringe.

And… WTF is she actually trying to say here?! https://t.co/rFmRxRdYKu — K. Walker (@TheMrsKnowItAll) May 28, 2021

What is this lady talking about https://t.co/KssmvRbrJV — Lawrence Tornetta (@ltornetta2) May 28, 2021

It sounded like a big helping of woke and “green” word salad.

Solar panels still need batteries to store power. She’s an idiot. https://t.co/sJJqcsZ25R — Dr. Hypocrite (@GayStr8Shooter) May 28, 2021

What a complete embarrassment!!! There is no way in hell, 80 million people voted for these fools.https://t.co/p2NzztbuL4 — Anna Taylor (@AnnaTay59833185) May 28, 2021

Solar panels (made in China) still need to store power in a big ass battery. https://t.co/ofksbavets — Erik Griffin (@ErikMGriffin) May 28, 2021

But Harris is in the “party of science,” or something.

