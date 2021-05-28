https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/05/28/cringe-alert-kamala-harris-woke-joke-for-naval-academy-grads-bombs-cue-nervous-laughter/

Can you guess what VP Kamala Harris did today? You know she didn’t go to the southern border so that helps narrow it down a little bit.

Harris spoke to the Naval Academy’s 2021 graduating class:

Harris has developed a habit of nervous laughter especially when asked an uncomfortable question or making a comment that gets zero reaction, and today it was the latter:

Yikes! What does any of that even mean?

It sounded like a big helping of woke and “green” word salad.

But Harris is in the “party of science,” or something.

