Can you guess what VP Kamala Harris did today? You know she didn’t go to the southern border so that helps narrow it down a little bit.
Harris spoke to the Naval Academy’s 2021 graduating class:
Tune in as I speak at the U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2021 graduation and commissioning ceremony: https://t.co/0j3tGPGzQ4
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 28, 2021
Harris has developed a habit of nervous laughter especially when asked an uncomfortable question or making a comment that gets zero reaction, and today it was the latter:
🚨 CRINGE ALERT 🚨
Kamala Harris tells woke joke about a female Marine
at the Navy Academy – IT BOMBS.
Cadets groan as Kamala cackles awkwardly alone onstage.
Kamala also told the cadets to use “wind energy” for “combat power.”
The Biden humiliation of our Military continues. pic.twitter.com/rQghgIA6rM
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 28, 2021
Yikes! What does any of that even mean?
She is so very, very cringe.
And… WTF is she actually trying to say here?! https://t.co/rFmRxRdYKu
— K. Walker (@TheMrsKnowItAll) May 28, 2021
What is this lady talking about https://t.co/KssmvRbrJV
— Lawrence Tornetta (@ltornetta2) May 28, 2021
It sounded like a big helping of woke and “green” word salad.
Solar panels still need batteries to store power. She’s an idiot. https://t.co/sJJqcsZ25R
— Dr. Hypocrite (@GayStr8Shooter) May 28, 2021
What a complete embarrassment!!! There is no way in hell, 80 million people voted for these fools.https://t.co/p2NzztbuL4
— Anna Taylor (@AnnaTay59833185) May 28, 2021
Solar panels (made in China) still need to store power in a big ass battery. https://t.co/ofksbavets
— Erik Griffin (@ErikMGriffin) May 28, 2021
But Harris is in the “party of science,” or something.