https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/delusional-liz-cheney-thinks-reelection-will-referendum-future-republican-party/

Liz Cheney was recently ousted as conference chair of the Republican party but she somehow still sees herself as incredibly important to the party’s future.

She recently said that her reelection will be a referendum on the future of the party.

The truth is that GOP voters are already moving into the future. Without Liz Cheney.

Breitbart News reports:

TRENDING: BREAKING: Officer Who Went Viral With Video Mocking LeBron James Has Been FIRED

Liz Cheney: My Re-Election Will Be a Referendum on the Republican Party Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the embattled former Republican conference chair, during an interview Wednesday with the Wall Street Journal’s “Women, Power and Equity” event, said she sees her “re-election bid as a referendum on the future of the Republican Party.” The Wyoming Republican said voters are “potentially facing a choice between what she sees as traditional conservative values and loyalty to former President Donald Trump.” She said she already sees the upcoming 2022 midterm election as being a difficult one for her. Cheney was ousted by her party from leadership earlier this month for having repeatedly criticized former President Donald Trump for his past statements on the 2020 election. She even went as far as to say she regrets voting for Trump. Trump himself celebrated at the news of her removal going through, saying “Liz Cheney is a bitter, horrible human being,”

This poll is rather telling, isn’t it?

Who would you prefer to be the role model for the next generation of Republican Party leaders? Trump 50%

Reagan 21%

Haley 6%

George W. Bush 5%

George H.W. Bush 3%

Liz Cheney 2% .@Reuters/@Ipsos, Among Republicans, 5/7-10https://t.co/znHgP62EJl — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) May 26, 2021

Liz Cheney represents the Republican party of the past.

Her reelection has absolutely nothing to do with the GOP’s future. She may not even be reelected.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

