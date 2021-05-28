https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/05/28/deplorable-hillary-clinton-hates-the-gop-so-much-that-shes-willing-to-straight-up-lie-to-tens-of-millions-of-americans-about-the-january-6-riots/

On the heels of the news that the January 6 commission will not come to fruition (thanks in part to two Senate Democrats who didn’t show up for the vote), Hillary Clinton is making her outrage known:

An angry mob attacked our Capitol, our lawmakers, and our election. They killed a policeman. And Republican leaders would rather we all not know more about what happened. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 28, 2021

If we’re being honest, neither party has acquitted itself terribly well during this whole thing.

What a pathetic performance all around. https://t.co/iXrP3oHlXq — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) May 28, 2021

But Hillary Clinton has never acquitted herself well, and her take above is no exception. “They killed a policeman” is a straight-up lie, at least according to the official ruling from the D.C. chief medical examiner.

#BREAKING: Officer Sicknick had two strokes, died of natural causes after Capitol riot https://t.co/VBONCoSqZY pic.twitter.com/Sg1A7pKyzI — The Hill (@thehill) April 19, 2021

Hillary may be evil, but she’s not stupid. She knows that Officer Sicknick wasn’t murdered by rioters on January 6, and she’s willing to lie to her 30-plus million followers in order to score political points.

As tragic as Brian Sicknick’s death was, he was not killed by the protesters, as was initially reported. One protester, Ashli Babbitt, was killed by a Capitol police officer https://t.co/hmaP2NRy8Y — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 28, 2021

Hillary must have stopped reading the New York Times a few months ago. I dont blame her, the New York Times did falsely report how Sicknick died. I’d stop reading it too. https://t.co/oibLeMGXGM — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) May 28, 2021

Hillary knows her followers won’t care about the truth. And in all likelihood, she will face absolutely zero consequences for her malicious deception.

Evidence did emerge that they didn’t kill that policeman. But you lying bomb throwers keep on lying and throwing bombs, thus vindicating why even many good Republicans don’t trust that a 1/6 commission would be fair or impartial. https://t.co/E48OfQAlTV — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) May 28, 2021

Waiting for @Twitter @TwitterSupport to suspend Hillary for tweeting fake info. They police officer didn’t die from 1/6 attacks. He died of a stroke a day later. https://t.co/3gkyBayqG2 pic.twitter.com/hprSaC4eue — Captain America (@Cpn_America) May 28, 2021

Never one to let the facts stand in the way of reality (see her marriage), Hillary is now blaming a stroke death on the riot. It is cute how she pretends to care about cops. Never said anything about David Dorn, an officer murdered in a left-wing riot, but a stroke… https://t.co/lepsOlCimz — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) May 28, 2021

Still lying after all these years. https://t.co/hIrt9ARr2c — Larry O’Connor (@LarryOConnor) May 28, 2021

