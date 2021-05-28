https://noqreport.com/2021/05/28/dhs-doj-create-fast-track-for-some-illegal-immigrant-families-seeking-asylum/

Immigration guards finish loading a van of immigrants leaving court under guard on Feb. 28, 2020, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) The Biden Administration on Friday said families arriving between ports of entry at the U.S. southern border will have their asylum cases fast-tracked in immigration courts in 10 specific cities around the nation.

“Under this new process, certain recently arrived families may be placed on the Dedicated Docket. Families may qualify if they are apprehended between ports of entry on or after Friday, May 28, 2021, placed in removal proceedings, and enrolled in Alternatives to Detention,” a Friday press statement states. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in conjunction with the Department of Justice (DOJ) Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR), will make legal services available pro bono.

The DOJ and DHS said in a joint statement that the plan includes processing families through expedited immigration court dockets where the judge will decide whether these illegal immigrants can remain in the United States. The federal agencies have determined that immigration judges in 10 cities will decide the merit of these asylum cases within 300 days.

