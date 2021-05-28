https://www.dailywire.com/news/donna-brazile-out-at-fox-news-joins-abc-news-as-contributor

Former Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair Donna Brazile is reportedly out at Fox News after word broke Friday that she joined ABC News as a contributor.

“My contract expired in March and they extended it for a few more years,” Brazile said in a statement to Mediaite. “Ultimately, I decided to return back to ABC. Great experience for me.”

“There’s an audience on Fox News that doesn’t hear enough from Democrats,” Brazile said in 2019, the year she joined Fox News. “We have to engage that audience and show Americans of every stripe what we stand for rather than retreat into our ‘safe spaces’ where we simply agree with each other.”

Brazile appeared last weekend on ABC News’ “This Week” with host George Stephanopoulos, where she was described as a contributor. A spokesperson for the Walt Disney-owned media outlet confirmed she had joined the outlet, according to Variety.

As Variety further reported:

Brazile has also proven to be a controversial presence. CNN cut ties with her in October of 2016 after a series of revelations from emails hacked by Wikileaks showed she had provided questions in advance of CNN’s broadcasts of Democratic primary debates to the Hillary Clinton campaign. “We are completely uncomfortable with what we have learned about her interactions with the Clinton campaign while she was a CNN contributor,” CNN said in a statement at the time. Brazile, who had contributor roles with both CNN and ABC News, continued to make sporadic appearances on ABC. “I don’t like the way we split,” Brazile told Variety in 2019 about her departure from CNN, adding: “I came out of 2016 bruised and battered and emotionally distraught,” and even considered not striking any new news relationships. “I didn’t think I would ever get myself to go back out there.”

Brazile made headlines last year when she told Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to “go to hell,” which prompted pushback from McDaniel. As The Daily Wire reported:

On Tuesday, former DNC head Donna Brazile told RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to “go to hell” for saying that the Democratic Party is trying to rig the primary against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). Later, McDaniel responded to Brazile’s comments, saying she was “out of line.” “It’s never fun to have your teenagers come home from school and say, ‘Hey mom you’re trending on social media because some woman said you should go to heck,’ but that being said, politics is a contact sport, and I think she was out of line with her response,” said McDaniel, as reported by the Washington Examiner. “Of course, we all recognize that the Democrats did put their thumb on the scale for Hillary Clinton in 2016 because of Donna, because of the book that she wrote, she exposed that.” “I felt very in my lane saying that this is happening. I don’t think it’s something we can’t discuss, and I think her response was a little out of line and disproportionate to my comments earlier today,” added McDaniel.

