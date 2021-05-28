https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/donna-brazile-quits-fox-news/
Donna Brazile has quietly left Fox News, the New York Times reported Friday. She joined ABC as a commentator last week after she declined to extend her contract with the network. “Fox never censored my views in any way. Everyone treated me courteously as a colleague.”
“I believe it’s important for all media to expose their audiences to both progressive and conservative viewpoints. With the election and President Biden’s first 100 days behind us, I’ve accomplished what I wanted at Fox News.”
Donna Brazile is out at Fox. Juan Williams has been minimized. Jedediah Bila was cut last week. Martha McCallum minimized. Melissa Francis gone. Bill Sammon gone. Chris Stirewalt gone.
The Never Trumpers are paying the price for hitting the iceberg on election night.
