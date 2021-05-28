https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/donna-brazile-quits-fox-news/

Donna Brazile has quietly left Fox News, the New York Times reported Friday. She joined ABC as a commentator last week after she declined to extend her contract with the network. “Fox never censored my views in any way. Everyone treated me courteously as a colleague.”

“I believe it’s important for all media to expose their audiences to both progressive and conservative viewpoints. With the election and President Biden’s first 100 days behind us, I’ve accomplished what I wanted at Fox News.”