UPDATED 7:59 AM PT – Friday, May 28, 2021

A Facebook whistleblower has gone public amid his suspension for leaking documents. On Thursday, Morgan Kahmann said telling Americans about the social media giant’s censorship of vaccine hesitant posts is more important than keeping his job.

This comes after he went undercover in a Project Veritas video and outlined Facebook’s algorithm to “drastically reduce user exposure to vaccine hesitancy in comments.” Kauhmann said numerous employees share his concerns, but fear the consequences of speaking out.

The then-Facebook staffer sounded the alarm on Big Tech censorship while outlining the tech company’s plan regarding vaccine talk on the platform. The data technician said this includes cutting likes on posts that highlight deaths from vaccines. The whistleblower added, this happens to a much larger extent than the social media giant lets on.

“Facebook uses classifiers in their algorithms to determine certain content to be what they call ‘vaccine hesitant’ or they call it ‘vaccine hesitancy,’ and without a user’s knowledge they assign a score to these comments that’s called the ‘VH Score’ (the Vaccine Hesitancy Score),” explained the Facebook employee. “And based on that score, will demote or leave the comment alone depending on that comment.”

Project Veritas also obtained internal documents showing this algorithm was first tested on 1.5 percent of users, but Facebook plans to extend it globally.

“I was at work and I got a message from my supervisor out of the blue basically saying, go ahead and wrap up your area and clean up your stuff, gather your personal belongings and meet me in a meeting room,” Kahmann reccounted. “They’re basically going to have me meet with the investigative team and grill me on this whole situation”

The ex staffer added, the investigative meeting ultimately never happened. Facebook has stated its policy for vaccine hesitant posts is spelled out on the platform’s terms of service. However, Kahmann said the social media giant is not being transparent about the extent of its censorship.

