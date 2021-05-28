https://www.theepochtimes.com/facts-matter-may-28-wisconsin-probes-the-2020-election-chicago-mayor-faces-discrimination-lawsuit_3835610.html

Facts Matter (May 28): Wisconsin Probes the 2020 Election; Chicago Mayor Faces Discrimination Lawsuit

On May 27, the State Assembly Speaker of Wisconsin said he’s launching a new investigation into the 2020 election, and he’s also hiring three retired police officers in order to assist the committee.

Meanwhile, in Chicago, the mayor made an interesting announcement. She said she will no longer accept interviews from reporters who are white. They have to be either black or brown in order to interview her. However, she is now facing a discrimination lawsuit.

In Florida, as more and more people are moving in amid the pandemic, Governor Ron DeSantis recently said they are overwhelmingly registering as Republicans. That includes those who were previously Democrats.

Facts Matter is an Epoch Times show available on YouTube.

Follow us on Parler, Gab, and Telegram

Follow Roman on Instagram: @epoch.times.roman