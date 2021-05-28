https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/free-speech/autumn-johnson/2021/05/28/facebook-cuts-out-cruz-hawley-and-more-political

Facebook has decided to resume political donations — excluding conservative Republican members of Congress like Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Josh Hawley, Rep. Jim Jordan, and Rep. Steve Scalise.

The social media giant says it will no longer give donations to political candidates who voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election. The news comes after Google and Amazon announced that they would pause donations to these political candidates as well.

Facebook paused all political donations after the deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“As a result of our review, the FBPAC Board has decided to resume contributions, but not to any members of Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election following the events at the Capitol on January 6,” Facebook Public Policy Director Brian Rice told employees. “While a contribution to a candidate for office does not mean that we agree with every policy or position that a candidate may espouse, we believe this decision is appropriate given the unprecedented events in January.”

“After our last announcement, some of you asked — why do we have a PAC at all?” he continued. “Ultimately, public policy decisions can have significant implications for our business, our employees, and the people who use our products and services. We administer a PAC to allow eligible employees to voluntarily pool their money to support federal candidates who share Facebook’s business mission.”

The Facebook PAC donated a total of $36,500 during the 2020 election across the campaigns of 13 Republicans who later voted against certifying the election, according to Axios.

Notably, Facebook intervened on its own during the 2020 presidential election, ignoring stories about the Hunter Biden scandal and hiding President Trump’s successes.

For his part, Cruz announced that he will no longer accept donations from Facebook.

“In my nine years in the Senate, I’ve received $2.6 million in contributions from corporate political action committees,” he wrote in an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal. “Starting today, I no longer accept money from any corporate PAC. I urge my GOP colleagues at all levels to do the same.”

“I’m done with these woke corporations,” Cruz continued in an ad. “I’m never taking their money again. I won’t owe them a single thing and I’m going to spend every day stopping their radical agenda. But if I’m going to win, if I’m going to beat them, then I need patriots like you to step up and make a donation today!”

Conservatism is under attack. Contact Facebook headquarters at 1-650-308-7300 and demand that Big Tech hold the left accountable for their own policies. If you have noticed bias at Facebook, contact us at the Media Research Center contact form, and help us hold Big Tech accountable.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

