The Facebook employee who leaked internal documents pertaining to the company’s crackdown on posts skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccine has been let go by the company.
On May 24th, Project Veritas released internal documents from Facebook which appeared to show a plan to censor content that included concerns over vaccinations.
The next day, even more documents were released, clearly showing that the tech giant was using a tier system to deal with such content.
In response, Facebook stated that they “proactively announced this policy on [their] company blog and also updated [their] help center with this information.” It has been claimed that “Vaccine-hesitant posts contribute to spreading fear and distrust of the COVID-19 vaccines”, thus giving supposed justification for the removal of such posts.
In a video tweeted by Project Veritas, the Facebook employee in question, Morgan Kahmann, is told live on air that his contract has been terminated. The call, which Kahmann attended via zoom, promptly ended when Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe stepped into the screen behind him. The company gave no justification for their decision.
Kahmann, who has a wife and two children, has set up a fundraising website, which has since raised over $300,000.