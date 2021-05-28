https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/556020-florida-rock-concert-tickets-are-18-if-youre-vaccinated-1000-if

A Florida concert promoter is trying to encourage concertgoers to get vaccinated for an upcoming punk rock show in Tampa Bay.

Fans looking to see Teenage Bottlerocket, MakeWar and Rutterkin at the VFW Post 39 venue in St. Petersburg on June 26 will have to spend just $18 to get in if they’re vaccinated — while unvaccinated attendees will be charged $999.99 per ticket.

“To be eligible for the DISCOUNT, you will need to bring a government issued photo ID and your PHYSICAL COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card,” the website where tickets can be purchased states.

“You will need to have had your second shot of Pfizer or Moderna, or your single shot of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on or before 6/12/2021. If you do not care about the discount, tickets are available for a flat rate of $999.99,” the website says.

WFTS reports Paul Williams of Leadfoot Promotions came up with the idea in an effort to put on a safe show. He told the news outlet he believed it would be a good incentive for people in the community to get the critical vaccine.

“We’re just trying to do a show safely. And they should go out and get vaccinated to protect themselves and their families and their community,” Williams told WFTS.

Williams said he will not be denying entry to unvaccinated concertgoers who pay the price of just under $1,000.

“We’re gonna let them in, we’re not gonna out them,” he said.

“Nobody’s gonna know that they’re the person that bought the ticket and they’ll be treated just like everyone else,” he added.

So far, no unvaccinated person has coughed up the $999.99 to enter the show.

