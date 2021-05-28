https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/05/28/forensic-audit-touted-by-trump-in-windham-county-nh-finds-no-evidence-of-fraud/

The forensic audit of votes and the voting machines in Windham County, NH has concluded and found “no evidence of fraud or tampering with those devices”:

A forensic audit of automated vote counting machines in Windham revealed no evidence of fraud or tampering with those devices, officials said Thursday. …https://t.co/QyY8GmWdny#nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/uyJ1Tdh54G — UnionLeader.com (@UnionLeader) May 28, 2021

From the Union Leader:

A forensic audit of automated vote counting machines in Windham revealed no evidence of fraud or tampering with those devices, officials said Thursday. The work of the first-ever audit of a New Hampshire election ended Thursday with the team standing by its initial finding that folds made in paper ballots were the major contributor to a wide discrepancy between results that were reported on election night and a hand recount done nine days later in local House races. On Tuesday, audit team member Harri Hursti began the process of examining in detail the four AccuVote machines used to process ballots in the town. “All the machines were matched. The content was exactly the same,” Hursti said.

This is the audit touted by former President Trump on May 6 when he said in a statement, “Congratulations Windham–look forward to seeing the results”:

Although there are now numerous conspiracy theories flying around to “discredit the audit”:

A very recently concluded audit of Windham County New Hampshire found no fraud. So naturally, the effort has begun to discredit the audit. Even though days ago, the same people discrediting pounced on a “ballot fold” issue as proof of fraud. https://t.co/EnrD0IRaFZ — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) May 28, 2021

And:

And here’s the “proof” that is being circulated that the Windham County audit was itself a fraud. https://t.co/8B97eV0NoP — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) May 28, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

