https://summit.news/2021/05/28/former-state-department-official-says-idea-covid-19-emerged-naturally-is-ridiculous/
About The Author
Related Posts
20 Attorneys General Petition Biden Regime to Backtrack on Marxist CRT and Anti-American ‘1619 Project’-Based Indoctrination in Public Schools
May 21, 2021
Rudy Giuliani Slams ‘Fake News’ After New York Times, NBC & Washington Post RETRACT False Stories Following Biden Goon Squad Raid on Home
May 2, 2021
Flashback to April 2021: Biden Reverses President Trump, Pays Palestinians $235 Million — Now They’re Bombing Israel
May 13, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy