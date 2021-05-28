https://noqreport.com/2021/05/28/four-house-democrats-rip-progressives-blatantly-antisemitic-attacks-on-israel/

Share the truth

A group of four House Democrats took veiled shots at progressive members of their caucus, denounces them as anti-Semites. Democratic Reps. Josh Gottheimer (NJ), Elaine Luria (VA), Kathy Manning (NC), and Dean Phillips (MN) wrote a letter Wednesday noting the ever increasing violence against Jews in this country.

Although they did not identify the Democrats spreading lies, they used quotes from them that lets us know who they are.

The usual anti-Semite members of the House includes Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Ilhan Omar (MN), and Rashida Tlaib (MI).

AOC called Israel an apartheid country. Of course, it isn’t but she needs to keep her good standing among the Democratic Hamas Caucus.

The four pointed out that some Democratic Reps are actually inciting violence against Jews. They condemn Israel for retaliating for the 4,300 missiles Hamas fired at Israel.

The letter includes: “Elected officials have used reckless, irresponsible anti-Semitic rhetoric. These include repeated, unacceptable, and blatantly antisemitic statements made by a Member of Congress comparing facemasks and other COVID-19 public health measures to ‘what happened in Nazi Germany’ during the Holocaust.” “We also reject comments from Members of Congress accusing Israel of being an ‘apartheid state’ and committing ‘act[s] of terrorism.’ These statements are […]

Read the whole story at djhjmedia.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

