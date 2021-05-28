http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0ThPOvhrDZw/

Frank Gaffney, vice-chairman of the Committee on the Present Danger: China and host of Secure Freedom Radio, praised Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow’s Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption as “an extraordinary book” by a man fighting in “the war for the free world” in the “battlespace of ideas.”

Gaffney spoke with Marlow about Breaking the News on Thursday’s edition of Secure Freedom Radio.

“[Alex Marlow is] a man who I have come to admire greatly for the outsized role he has been playing now for years in the war for the free world, particularly in the battlespace of ideas and the public education about them that is vital to the survival of our republic,” Gaffney said. “Alexander Marlow is the editor-in-chief of Breitbart, an outstanding web resource, [the host] of Breitbart News Daily and the author of a really important new book.”

Gaffney highlighted Marlow’s professional pedigree as Andrew Breitbart’s first employee for the news media outlet bearing his name.

“You’ve been a good apprentice [for Andrew Breitbart],” Gaffney remarked, “One of the things that he famously talked about was culture being upstream from politics, and one of the things that I always prized about what Breitbart did during his time — and what you’ve done with it in the years after he passed away — has been to help connect the dots between what’s being done in our culture — in our society, more broadly — and how that impacts public policy and the direction of the country.”

Gaffney recalled Breitbart News’s 2012 revelations of former President Barack Obama’s connections to critical race theory, an neo-Marxist ideology linking race to the communist paradigm of class struggle.

“One of the things I’ve particularly wanted to salute you for is that back in 2012, Breitbart really was one of the first to the fight with respect to this phenomenon that has come to be called critical race theory,” he stated. “I really think of it as communist racist training — both are CRT — but one is more accurate.”

Gaffney lauded Marlow as “a great friend and a much admired comrade in the war of ideas” and Breitbart News as “a tremendous resource on the web.”



“Breitbart has been helping to identify what I think of as really the enemy within for years, now,” Gaffney remarked. “Let’s turn to the role being played by an increasingly hostile media that is corporatized, that is radicalized, and that is — it seems, increasingly — mobilized to cancel those of us who are not with their program.”

“The book is so rich,” Gaffney concluded. He added, “[Breaking the News] is a terrific new book.”

