Summer gasoline demand is nearly back to normal and any disruptions to the fuel flow could lead to more pain the pumps, with drivers already facing their highest prices since late 2014, according to travel and navigation app GasBuddy.

This summer, gasoline demand may average out at around 9.4 million to 9.8 million barrels a day, which is “very close to normal,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. Some weeks could potentially see demand reach over 10 million barrels a day to a record level, he said.

That’s definitely an improvement on February’s expectations, but the “worry is that any hiccup could be exacerbated by the truck driver shortage, making restorations slower and price implications more painful,” De Haan told MarketWatch.

Any sort of unexpected disruption like the 2015 BP Whiting refinery outage or a 2017 Hurricane Harvey this year could make that even worse, he said, as the market has already lost some refining capacity thanks to COVID.

A chart he provided showed the latest percentage changes for gasoline demand. He attributed the recent surge and corresponding plunge to demand shifts related to the Colonial Pipeline outage, but said demand is finally “leveling off” — at about 43% higher than a year ago.

On Friday, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline stood at $3.04 a gallon, according to GasBuddy. The highest recorded price was at $4.10 on July 16, 2008.

On the futures market, prices for reformulated gasoline



RBM21





RBN21



settled at $2.15 a gallon on Thursday, up nearly 53% year to date, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Last week, De Haan said the summer driving season, which traditionally beings with the Memorial Day weekend, was starting off on a “bad foot,” with prices already at their highest in six and a half years.

Even so, De Haan said this week that he doesn’t expect to see record-high prices on a national level.

In a statement issued Friday on Memorial Day weekend gas prices, U.S. Press Secretary Jen Psaki pointed out that Americans are actually paying “less in real terms for gas than they have on average over the last 15 years — and they’re paying about the same as they did in May 2018 and May 2019.

Drivers in California, however, are suffering quite a bit more from the high gas prices than other states. The average price for regular gasoline in the state was at nearly $4.17 a gallon on Friday, according to data from GasBuddy, which pegged the California’s highest recorded average at $4.67 on Oct. 9, 2012.

Gas taxes keep rising and demand is high in California, so it’s “potentially just one unexpected refinery outage” away from possibly “rivaling records,” said De Haan.