https://www.dailywire.com/news/gop-leader-mccarthy-china-must-be-held-accountable-financially-for-what-they-have-done-to-the-world

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) slammed the Biden administration’s proposed budget during a Fox News interview on Thursday evening and demanded the administration do more to hold China accountable for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is too extreme and too expensive,” McCarthy said about the budget. “Think about what we’re saying right here — this is what everyone has ever warned us about. That your debt becomes so large, it’s more than a hundred percent of your GDP. There’s no coming back from that. This sounds like Venezuela or Cuba. Even Obama’s economists tell you this is wrong. And when he’s doing it is wrong. He’s doing it with an economy that’s come booming back.”

“If he simply did nothing, he would make America stronger, but by these actions will put into doubt,” McCarthy continued. “Everyone will get their taxes increased. Inflation will come. So whatever money you have will be devalued. This is what happened to Venezuela. And before our very eyes, we cannot allow this to go forward.”

“But you know what else we should look in this budget? Is he going to go pay the World Health Organization? Because the first thing he did when he took back over was reverse what President Trump did, to stop funding the World Health Organization that China controlled that lied to us about COVID,” McCarthy said. “And then he said, no, President Biden, and gave them $200,000,[000] literally rewarded them for lying to the world.”

“We need to hold China accountable instead of rewarding them,” he said. “And they need to be held accountable financially for what they have done to the world. They should not come out stronger of this and make us weaker. We should be stronger in the course of history, holding them accountable.”

WATCH:

TRANSCRIPT:

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: With reaction, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Well, I don’t see how they can stop it because they got a five-seat majority in the House and we got reconciliation in the Senate, which I assume they will use that process to pass it there. Correct? REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA): That’s correct, but this is too extreme and too expensive. Think about what we’re saying right here — this is what everyone has ever warned us about. That your debt becomes so large, it’s more than a hundred percent of your GDP. There’s no coming back from that. This sounds like Venezuela or Cuba. Even Obama’s economists tell you this is wrong. And when he’s doing it is wrong. He’s doing it with an economy that’s come booming back. So, what’s he doing? Creating inflation. He’s rewarding people not to work. In a short five months, he’s put us in a place we haven’t seen since Jimmy Carter. If he simply did nothing, he would make America stronger, but by these actions will put into doubt. Everyone will get their taxes increased. Inflation will come. So whatever money you have will be devalued. This is what happened to Venezuela. And before our very eyes, we cannot allow this to go forward. HANNITY: Well, I agree. So, it will going to increase taxes, massively increase spending, but not spending on something important like defense, at a time where an unholy alliance between Russia, China and the Iranians now, Russia, China providing arms to Iran, to fight a proxy war in the Middle East, and then there are members of your caucus that are now referring to those that have spoken out in against Israel victims of terrorism as the Hamas caucus. Any comment about that? MCCARTHY: Well, you see it. Why doesn’t Nancy Pelosi ever hold her caucus accountable? Think about this, in five months, he opened the border and it’s not people from Central America just coming. We’ve had 2,200 from Romania. Is Kamala Harris going to do something about that? We’ve caught people on the terrorist watch list from Yemen. Why are they coming here? Who are they meeting? And what do they have planned? We’ve watched as he made our adversaries stronger like Russia, by allowing them to have produced more oil, sell it to us at a higher price, and not allow Americans to become energy independent. Who’s going to buy our debt but China, to have a greater hold on America? This is a problem. This is a concern that we have going forward that we need to make America stronger, and we have those American First policies. But you know what else we should look in this budget? Is he going to go pay the World Health Organization because the first thing he did when he took back over was reverse what President Trump did, to stop funding the World Health Organization that China controlled that lied to us about COVID. And then he said, no, President Biden, and gave them $200,000,[000] literally rewarded them for lying to the world. We need to hold China accountable instead of rewarding them. And they need to be held accountable financially for what they have done to the world. They should not come out stronger of this and make us weaker. We should be stronger in the course of history, holding them accountable.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

