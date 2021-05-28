http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/XR8uJ6nQ3ho/

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) touted legislation he is introducing that would forbid companies that support the 2022 Olympics in China from doing business with the federal government.

Waltz said, “I’m introducing legislation to say that if you’re going to support a genocide Olympics, if you want to boycott Georgia, but then look the other way when it comes to a million Muslim Uyghurs in slave labor, then you’re going to no longer be able to do business with the federal government. This is Coca-Cola, Airbnb, Intel, Dow Chemical. If they have to take some pain onto their bottom line in order to push them to do the right thing, that’s the only thing I can figure they’re going to listen to, and this is bipartisan.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

