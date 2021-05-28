https://www.oann.com/gov-ron-desantis-vast-majority-of-new-floridians-back-gop/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gov-ron-desantis-vast-majority-of-new-floridians-back-gop

UPDATED 8:43 AM PT – Friday, May 28, 2021

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) announced voters from all over the U.S. are flocking to Florida to enjoy their constitutional freedoms.

The governor also mentioned that an overwhelming majority of new Floridians have been registering to vote as Republicans. Even former Democrat voters are registering as Republicans following their move to the Sunshine State.

Florida has been enjoying a massive economic boom since lifting all COVID-19 restrictions and outlawing future government mandates. According to the state’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, around 900 people are moving to Florida per day.

During my visit to @NickFilet, Nick told me his story about deciding to move his business to Florida. On opening day, they sold out and exceeded their best day of sales by 33%! Florida is open, and a great place to run a business. pic.twitter.com/fjGO66f9kW — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 22, 2021

While the rate of people moving to Florida has been rising for years, the Sunshine State has seen a boom since the pandemic because of the ease on restrictions. Throughout the pandemic, DeSantis was one of few governors determined to keep the economy open despite constantly being blasted by Democrats for doing so. Many Floridians have expressed enthusiasm about their economic prospects.

DeSantis went on to declare that lockdowns and economic slumps in Democrat run states were the reasons why many new Floridians turned into staunch Republicans. He added, most people are able to see through the lies the Democrat media reports and are tired of it.

