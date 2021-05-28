https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/2021/05/great-new-lefty-policy-idea-lets-destroy-highways-daniel-greenfield/

My way or the highway.

Biden just proposed $1.8 trillion in deficit spending. He’s talking a lot about infrastructure, but only a little over $100 billion is actually going to roads, bridges, tunnels, and highways. More than that will be going as sweetheart subsidies for electric cars. Instead, Dems have begun insisting that everything is infrastructure. Like massive lies and theft. Those are now very definitely infrastructure.

There’s a good reason why the Dems talk about infrastructure, but don’t fund it. They want to get rid of it.

The elimination of suburbs is high on the lefty agenda of forcing everyone to cram into cities where they can be tightly controlled.

And since roads, bridges, tunnels, and highways connect people, they want to get rid of those. Think of the Left as laying siege to America and you won’t be far wrong.

The New York Times debuts a Kill Highway push through its Overton Window with “Can Removing Highways Fix America’s Cities?”

Can removing leftists fix American cities? There’s more statistical and historic evidence for the latter than the former.

But the essay depends on the usual approach, “Highways are Racist”.

The essay starts out by touting Rochester as a model without informing readers that Mayor Lovely Warren is facing her own set of charges and her husband was just busted as a drug dealer.

It notes that Rochester got rid of a highway without traffic jams, but that might be because no one voluntarily goes to Rochester. That would not work too well in areas where highways are a lifeline.

Pete Buttigieg, who heads the department, has expressed support for removing barriers that divided Black and minority communities, saying that “there is racism physically built into some of our highways.”

Gotta get rid of the highways, along with Columbus, America, Jefferson, and the Constitution.

When Dems talk about funding infrastructure, they’re increasingly talking about anti-highway measures.

In a wide-reaching infrastructure plan released at the end of March, President Biden proposed spending $20 billion to help reconnect neighborhoods divided by highways. Congressional Democrats have translated the proposal into legislation that would provide funding over the next five years. And the Department of Transportation opened up separate grants that could help some cities get started.

The war on the suburbs continues.

