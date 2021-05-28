http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/F8-nPWVbJoI/

The world’s worst political comedy show rolled into Dalton, Georgia, as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL) held another “American First” rally. Though they are essentially pariahs in Congress and have been relentlessly mocked by the media (Hi there), they’ve proven themselves to be effective fundraisers. During the first quarter Gaetz, who is under federal investigation as to whether he had sex with a minor, banked $1.8 million. Greene, a first-termer, hauled in a whopping $3.2 million from more than 100,000 donors.

During the rally in Greene’s district on Thursday night, she addressed the issue of the border. Greene told the crowd that Democrats help drug cartels in Mexico and that the cartels love them for it.

“The cartels love the Democrats,” said Greene. “Yeah, they’re down there like this: ‘We’re makin’ a lotta money off of Biden. Joe Biden!’ That’s my really bad Mexican accent.”

My brain has no idea how to even begin to process this.

Greene has come under fire recently for comments she made comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust:

You know, we can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star and they were definitely treated like second class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.

Initially, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) declined to addressed the remarks from a member of his conference. But five days after she made them, McCarthy finally criticized her under mounting pressure from donors, according to CNN.

