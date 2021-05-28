https://hannity.com/media-room/hannity-flip-flop-fauci-still-playing-coy-on-relationship-between-us-and-wuhan-lab/
BAIER on HANNITY: Sources Say It’s ‘Increasingly Likely’ Coronavirus Escaped Wuhan Lab
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.16.20
Fox News’ Bret Baier stopped-by ‘Hannity’ Wednesday night to weigh-in on recent reports the Coronavirus escaped a Chinese laboratory; telling Sean it’s “increasingly likely” the disease somehow leaked from a Wuhan research facility.
“You’ve gotten these emails… I’ve been sent so many of these things. You have evidence, what have you uncovered?
“This is from multiple sources… They’ve seen documents, they are saying that it’s increasingly likely that the virus started in a Wuhan lab, not as a bio-weapon, let’s be clear about that,” said Baier.
“They’re saying it occurred naturally, because China was trying to show they were as good as the US in handling viruses. This was a botched effort to contain this. It got out to the population,” he added. “They are 100% confident that China altered the data and the statistics.”
CRUZ MISSILE: Ted Torches Washington Post ‘Clowns’ for Now Claiming Wuhan Lab Theory ‘Credible’
posted by Hannity Staff – 3 days ago
Senator Ted Cruz slammed the “clowns” at the Washington Post Tuesday after the newspaper suddenly declared the “debunked” theory that COVID-19 originated inside a Chinese laboratory as “credible.”
“The source of the coronavirus that has left more than 3 million people dead around the world remains a mystery. But in recent months the idea that it emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) — once dismissed as a ridiculous conspiracy theory — has gained new credence,” Fact Checker Glenn Kessler wrote.
I fear @tedcruz missed the scientific animation in the video that shows how it is virtually impossible for this virus jump from the lab. Or the many interviews with actual scientists. We deal in facts, and viewers can judge for themselves. https://t.co/TprMnaHSZL
— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) May 1, 2020
Clowns. 🤡🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/hpDEyxrdm2
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 25, 2021
NEW #FactChecker –> Timeline: How the Wuhan lab-leak theory suddenly became credible https://t.co/TfRw3x5mwW
— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) May 25, 2021
Read the full report at Fox News.