https://thepostmillennial.com/hillary-clinton-falsely-claims-jan-6-rioters-killed-a-police-officer

Hillary Clinton posted a tweet after Republicans blocked the formation of the Jan. 6 Commission, making the false claim that those who rioted at the Capitol Building on that day “killed a policeman.”

An angry mob attacked our Capitol, our lawmakers, and our election. They killed a policeman. And Republican leaders would rather we all not know more about what happened. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 28, 2021

Clinton said that Republican leaders would rather not know what happened. But what caused Officer Brian D. Sicknick’s death was not attributed to anything rioters did at the Capitol.

Sicknick died the day after pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol in Washington DC. This prompted many media outlets to falsely report that he was murdered by the rioters. The New York Times and Associated Press, for example, reported that Sicknick was bludgeoned to death with a fire extinguisher, and these false claims which were repeated by cable news networks.

After it was discovered by the medical examiner that Sicknick showed no signs of blunt trauma, some media outlets began speculating that he may have died as a result of a chemical irritant he inhaled after being sprayed by the rioters.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s report confirms that this was not the case. “Francisco J. Diaz, the medical examiner, said the autopsy found no evidence the 42-year-old officer suffered an allergic reaction to chemical irritants, which Diaz said would have caused Sicknick’s throat to quickly seize,” The Washington Post reports.

However, the examiner’s report also noted that “all that transpired played a role in his condition.”

Just straight-up lying about the death of a Capitol Police officer. Disgraceful. https://t.co/eEyfQAbLJC — AntifaBook.com (@JackPosobiec) May 28, 2021

Democrats and establishment media had politicized the death of Sicknick, falsely accusing Trump supporters of directly causing his death. Clinton repeated that false claim.

“When white supremacists attacked our nation’s capital, they took the life of one of our officers,” said Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) They spilled his blood, they took our son away from his parents. They took a sibling away from their brothers.”





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

