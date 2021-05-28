http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1lygdgNyRJA/

Hollywood celebrities are once again rallying their fans in support of H.R.1, the so-called “For the People Act” that would gut voter identification requirements and allow the federal government to seize power from states to oversee their own elections.

Left-wing stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, John Legend, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are claiming that the bill is necessary not only to provide “convenient” voting access “for all” but also to protect the country from Republicans, who are “suppressing black and brown Americans’ right to vote.”

Many of these celebrities publicly endorsed Joe Biden’s bid for the White House. In some cases, like John Legend, they campaigned with him.

As Breitbart News has reported, H.R. 1 would create electoral chaos to benefit Democrats. In a recent interview on PBS’ NewsHour, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) admitted Democrats will have a better chance of holding the House in 2022 if H.R.1. becomes law.

Former Acting Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli told Breitbart News the bill would automatically register adult non-citizens from state databases — including but not limited to state motor vehicle and public health departments — as voters if enacted as law.

The bill would also protect illegal aliens from prosecution if they are registered to vote automatically and never made an affirmative declaration that they were U.S. citizens.

Leonardo DiCaprio and John Legend are helping to lead the social media offensive by urging fans to call their senators.

The #ForThePeopleAct is exactly that – for the people.

For the people who believe in democracy, and convenient access for ALL.#CallOutYourSenators. Tell them you want them to vote YES on the For The People Act: https://t.co/6VK8KDFnLy pic.twitter.com/YLOt0KPaeO — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) May 27, 2021

The For the People Act is exactly that. For the People. Voting should be easy, accessible, and convenient to ALL. Visit https://t.co/9hOSsZGWeu and #CallOutYourSenators! Tell them you want them to vote YES on the #ForThePeopleAct. pic.twitter.com/CV3V1TxaZb — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 27, 2021

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus — who hosted the Democratic National Convention and backed Joe Biden’s presidential campaign — claimed without evidence the GOP is “suppressing Black & Brown Americans’ right to vote.”

Forget that more Republicans cower to Trump’s Big Lie every day — the real problem is they’re using it to advance the only strategy working for them: suppressing Black & brown Americans’ right to vote. If you’re as pissed as I am, text PEOPLE to 21333 and let your Senators know. pic.twitter.com/bg5APoQhUs — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) May 25, 2021

Ugly Betty star America Ferrara — who also backed Biden’s campaign — urged California Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D) and Alex Padilla (D) to vote in favor of the bill.

Hey @SenFeinstein and @AlexPadilla4CA, I am your constituent and I support voting access for all Americans. Vote YES on the #ForthePeopleAct (S1) #CallOutYourSenators pic.twitter.com/e2wS7i94eC — America Ferrera (@AmericaFerrera) May 27, 2021

The West Wing star Bradley Whitford also urged people to contact their senators. The actor was a vocal supporter of Biden’s presidential campaign.

We have to confront The Big Lie head on — with federal legislation that protects our elections. Text PEOPLE to 21333 and demand your Senators pass the For the People Act! pic.twitter.com/oNEp5jKkCK — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) May 25, 2021

Comedian Sarah Silverman added her support for H.R. 1.

Let’s get The For the People Act PASSED — #CallOutYourSenators & tell them you want them to vote YES on the #ForThePeopleAct. https://t.co/0eLXt2nuTh pic.twitter.com/7d98iBror3 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) May 27, 2021

Scandal star Kerry Washington said the For the People Act is “exactly that. For the People.” The actress was also a supporter of Biden’s presidential campaign.

The For the People Act is exactly that. For the People. For the people who believe in democracy, and convenient access for ALL. #CallOutYourSenators! Tell them you want them to vote YES on the #ForThePeopleAct.

👉🏾https://t.co/yJ0mTTBzXi 👈🏾 pic.twitter.com/uiIoHpJ3Hy — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) May 27, 2021

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander seconded his former co-star Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ support of H.R. 1.

I’m joining my dear friend @OfficialJLD in demanding our senators pass protective voting legislation once and for all. I hope you’ll join us.https://t.co/fYkHvuUttj — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) May 25, 2021

Comedian Wanda Sykes said H.R. 1 is necessary to “get rid of biased & unfair voting laws.”

Listen to this man and let’s get rid of biased & unfair voting laws!https://t.co/Ghd40dJpX8 — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 25, 2021

Actor Michael J. Kelly claimed without evidence that H.R. 1 would make voting rights a non-partisan issue.

Voting rights shouldn’t be a partisan issue, but thanks to the Big Lie, it is now. Let’s change that.https://t.co/hh9e2t1mDm — Michael Kelly (@michaeljkellyjr) May 25, 2021

Actor-comedian Amy Schumer pushed out her own platitude-filled tweet.

The For the People Act is exactly that. For the People. For the people who believe in democracy, and convenient access for ALL. #CallOutYourSenators! Tell them you want them to vote YES on the #ForThePeopleAct. https://t.co/oQR43Pwpw6 pic.twitter.com/8crx3SrnnR — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) May 27, 2021

Scandal alum Bellamy Young copied and pasted most of her missive in support of the bill.

For the People Act is exactly that: For the People. For the people who believe in democracy &convenient access for ALL #CallOutYourSenators! Tell them you want them to vote YES on #ForThePeopleAct.

Access your personal #US representative info & toolkit: https://t.co/3R33Ttjrj3 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vd53Oxto6x — Bellamy Young (@BellamyYoung) May 28, 2021

