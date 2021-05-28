http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1lygdgNyRJA/

Hollywood celebrities are once again rallying their fans in support of  H.R.1,  the so-called “For the People Act” that would gut voter identification requirements and allow the federal government to seize power from states to oversee their own elections.

Left-wing stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, John Legend, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are claiming that the bill is  necessary not only to provide “convenient” voting access “for all” but also to protect the country from Republicans, who are “suppressing black and brown Americans’ right to vote.”

Many of these celebrities publicly endorsed Joe Biden’s bid for the White House. In some cases, like John Legend, they campaigned with him.

As Breitbart News has reported, H.R. 1 would create electoral chaos to benefit Democrats. In a recent interview on PBS’ NewsHour, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) admitted Democrats will have a better chance of holding the House in 2022 if H.R.1. becomes law.

Former Acting Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli told Breitbart News the bill would automatically register adult non-citizens from state databases — including but not limited to state motor vehicle and public health departments — as voters if enacted as law.

The bill would also protect illegal aliens from prosecution if they are registered to vote automatically and never made an affirmative declaration that they were U.S. citizens.

Leonardo DiCaprio and John Legend are helping to lead the social media offensive by urging fans to call their senators.

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus — who hosted the Democratic National Convention and backed Joe Biden’s presidential campaign — claimed without evidence the GOP is “suppressing Black & Brown Americans’ right to vote.”

Ugly Betty star America Ferrara — who also backed Biden’s campaign — urged California Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D) and Alex Padilla (D) to vote in favor of the bill.

The West Wing star Bradley Whitford also urged people to contact their senators. The actor was a vocal supporter of Biden’s presidential campaign.

Comedian Sarah Silverman added her support for H.R. 1.

Scandal star Kerry Washington said the For the People Act is “exactly that. For the People.” The actress was also a supporter of Biden’s presidential campaign.

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander seconded his former co-star Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ support of H.R. 1.

Comedian Wanda Sykes said H.R. 1 is necessary to “get rid of biased & unfair voting laws.”

Actor Michael J. Kelly claimed without evidence that H.R. 1 would make voting rights a non-partisan issue.

Actor-comedian Amy Schumer pushed out her own platitude-filled tweet.

Scandal alum Bellamy Young copied and pasted most of her missive in support of the bill.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

