Democrats who say they supported forming a “bipartisan commission” to investigate January 6th didn’t get their way after today’s Senate vote:

BREAKING: Senate Republicans have blocked the creation of a bipartisan panel to study the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The Senate fell sort of the 60 votes needed to consider a House-passed bill that would have formed a 10-member commission. https://t.co/YtpnjyysBz — The Associated Press (@AP) May 28, 2021

Two Democrats were no-shows:

A motion to move forward on a House-passed bill to establish a Jan 6th Commission has failed to get the 60 votes needed to pass, 54-35. It was blocked by Republicans, led by Sen McConnell, who are worried the findings of the commission will be used to hurt them politically. — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) May 28, 2021

6 GOP Senators voted in support of the motion:

Cassidy*

Collins*

Murkowski*

Portman

Romney*

Sasse* *Voted to convict President Trump of inciting the insurrection at the Capitol. — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) May 28, 2021

11 Senators who missed this Jan 6 Commission procedural vote:

Blackburn

Blunt

Braun

Burr

Inhofe

Murray

Risch

Rounds

Shelby

Sinema

Toomey — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) May 28, 2021

Schumer let the vote go ahead knowing two Dems would miss it?

Two Senate Democrats SKIPPED the vote on the January 6 Commission. IF this was the end of the world and they actually cared about this, then Schumer would have made sure everyone was there. But he didn’t. How telling. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 28, 2021

Sen. Patty Murray explained the reason she was absent this way:

My statement on today’s vote on the January 6th commission. pic.twitter.com/KPXfXeiMkI — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) May 28, 2021

And Sen. Chuck Schumer blames Trump but vows to keep trying:

Donald Trump’s Big Lie is now the defining principle of what was once the party of Lincoln. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 28, 2021

Obama bro Jon Favreau says it’s time to change the rules:

Schumer should call a vote on changing the rules to require at least 40 Republicans to continue the filibuster (which is not eliminating the filibuster!) Call the vote and see what Manchin and Sinema do. https://t.co/nIy2oAEZBp — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 28, 2021

Others on the Left are calling for Schumer to do just that.

Dems love to change the rules when it doesn’t work out for them https://t.co/DDT9EeT9Dw — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) May 28, 2021

Sure do!

