We’ve seen some pretty sick and twisted stuff from pro-aborts over the past several years.

Looks like there’s another piece of garbage we can add to the pile:

Just reposting the video because the original one was deleted. pic.twitter.com/7cLG95NF3N — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) May 27, 2021

We don’t even know what to say.

look at her caption wtf. And almost a million likes pic.twitter.com/MAqB2uUZMk — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) May 27, 2021

Even pro-choicers should be appalled. Anyone with a heart should be appalled.

This makes me sad — Bruce Mackay (@dbrucemackay) May 28, 2021

The dress is cute, yet the attitude is absolutely ghoulish. pic.twitter.com/cedOLbX44i — kaitlin, congressional fashion police (@thefactualprep) May 28, 2021

Depravity (noun): moral corruption, wickedness. For example:

pic.twitter.com/TRQSgzshIf — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) May 28, 2021

That’s just disturbing no matter where you stand on the issue. — Eric Sloss (@EricSloss1383) May 28, 2021

Holy crap this is disgusting. https://t.co/AcdOEAEy9B — RBe (@RBPundit) May 28, 2021

This is sickening — Under Cover (@UnderCoverDark) May 27, 2021

She’s not what conservatives fear. She’s what that unborn child fears. Imagine having a mother celebrating your non existence with pride and toasting your death with a glass of wine. Sick and sad. She will regret this video one day. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) May 27, 2021

I sincerely hope this is just a narcissist trying to grab attention for her social media . — barbara williamson (@bajomay) May 27, 2021

Let’s hope so.

Some of the comments… we are doomed. pic.twitter.com/dzJWZVAJpM — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) May 27, 2021

And people don’t see a problem with this. True evil exists in this world — ᚱelic (@Relic7631) May 27, 2021

If Roe V Wade is repealed people like this will be a significant part of the reason why. This does great damage to the pro choice argument. Sincerely, a pro choice man. pic.twitter.com/eV6fglXzId — Article V Convention of States please (@philthatremains) May 28, 2021

No matter what, one thing is for sure: this girl needs help. A lot of help.

How sad and heartbreaking. She has more to fear than she knows. Lord have mercy. — txfilmmaker (@txfilmmaker) May 28, 2021

