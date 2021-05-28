https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/05/28/i-am-what-conservatives-fear-god-help-this-tiktok-er-who-found-a-truly-twisted-way-to-glorify-and-celebrate-abortion-video/
We’ve seen some pretty sick and twisted stuff from pro-aborts over the past several years.
Looks like there’s another piece of garbage we can add to the pile:
Just reposting the video because the original one was deleted. pic.twitter.com/7cLG95NF3N
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) May 27, 2021
We don’t even know what to say.
look at her caption wtf. And almost a million likes pic.twitter.com/MAqB2uUZMk
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) May 27, 2021
Even pro-choicers should be appalled. Anyone with a heart should be appalled.
This makes me sad
— Bruce Mackay (@dbrucemackay) May 28, 2021
The dress is cute, yet the attitude is absolutely ghoulish. pic.twitter.com/cedOLbX44i
— kaitlin, congressional fashion police (@thefactualprep) May 28, 2021
Depravity (noun): moral corruption, wickedness. For example:
pic.twitter.com/TRQSgzshIf
— Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) May 28, 2021
That’s just disturbing no matter where you stand on the issue.
— Eric Sloss (@EricSloss1383) May 28, 2021
Holy crap this is disgusting. https://t.co/AcdOEAEy9B
— RBe (@RBPundit) May 28, 2021
This is sickening
— Under Cover (@UnderCoverDark) May 27, 2021
She’s not what conservatives fear. She’s what that unborn child fears. Imagine having a mother celebrating your non existence with pride and toasting your death with a glass of wine. Sick and sad. She will regret this video one day.
— Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) May 27, 2021
I sincerely hope this is just a narcissist trying to grab attention for her social media .
— barbara williamson (@bajomay) May 27, 2021
Let’s hope so.
Some of the comments… we are doomed. pic.twitter.com/dzJWZVAJpM
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) May 27, 2021
And people don’t see a problem with this.
True evil exists in this world
— ᚱelic (@Relic7631) May 27, 2021
If Roe V Wade is repealed people like this will be a significant part of the reason why. This does great damage to the pro choice argument.
Sincerely, a pro choice man. pic.twitter.com/eV6fglXzId
— Article V Convention of States please (@philthatremains) May 28, 2021
No matter what, one thing is for sure: this girl needs help. A lot of help.
How sad and heartbreaking. She has more to fear than she knows. Lord have mercy.
— txfilmmaker (@txfilmmaker) May 28, 2021