https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/05/28/i-am-what-conservatives-fear-god-help-this-tiktok-er-who-found-a-truly-twisted-way-to-glorify-and-celebrate-abortion-video/

We’ve seen some pretty sick and twisted stuff from pro-aborts over the past several years.

Looks like there’s another piece of garbage we can add to the pile:

We don’t even know what to say.

Even pro-choicers should be appalled. Anyone with a heart should be appalled.

Let’s hope so.

No matter what, one thing is for sure: this girl needs help. A lot of help.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...