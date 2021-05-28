https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/555982-idaho-governor-rescinds-mask-mandate-ban-enacted-by-lt-governor

Idaho Gov. Brad Little (R) rescinded a ban on mask mandates that his lieutenant governor put in place while he was away and rebuked her for what he called an “irresponsible, self-serving political stunt.”

Little issued an executive order counteracting one that was put out by Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin (R) while Little was away at a conference. McGeachin’s order banned mask mandates by local officials.

The governor reversed the decision and said that although he never issued a statewide mask mandate, he did not believe in taking power away from local officials to put out health guidelines that they see fit.

“For the record, though, I have opposed a statewide mask mandate all along because I don’t think top-down mandates change behavior the way personal choice does,” Little said.

“But, as your Governor, when it came to masks, I also didn’t undermine separately elected officials who, under Idaho law, are given authorities to take measures they believe will protect the health and safety of the people they serve,” he added.

Little went on to slam McGeachin, who has announced she will be running against Little for the governor position.

“How ironic that the action comes from a person who has groused about tyranny, executive overreach, and balance of power for months,” Little said.

“The executive order also conflicts with other laws on the books,” Little stated. “This is why you do your homework, Lt. Governor.”

