https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/idaho-governor-reverses-lieutenant-governors-mask-mandate-ban-slams-abuse?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Friday issued a repeal of state Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s mask mandate ban implemented just the day before, claiming McGeachin’s order—issued while Little was out of state—was an abuse of power and a “self-serving political stunt.”

McGeachin had been briefly serving as acting governor of the state while Little was temporarily beyond its borders. Upon returning, Little issued a repeal of her order, claiming that McGeachin “disrespect[ed] the rule of law by arbitrarily exercising executive power in a manner contrary to our laws.”

McGeachin’s ban had “unacceptable consequences for the state’s ability to protect children, veterans, the elderly and infirm, first responders, customers, corrections staff, prisoners, lab technicians, and countless others,” Little said in the repeal.

In a press release announcing the ban, Little accused McGeachin of perpetrating “an irresponsible, self-serving political stunt” and “taking the earliest opportunity to act solitarily on a highly politicized, polarizing issue without conferring with local jurisdictions, legislators, and the sitting Governor.”

McGeachin and Little have had a strained relationship over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, with McGeachin criticizing some of the measures Little has taken in the hopes of mitigating the spread of the coronavirus, including business closures.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

