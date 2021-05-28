https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/joe-biden-quoting-declaration-independence-military-personnel-life-liberty-etc-video/

You know, the thing!

Joe Biden on Friday spoke to military personnel at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia.

At one point Joe Biden began to cite the Declaration of Independence but he couldn’t remember more than a few words.

81 million votes…

VIDEO:

