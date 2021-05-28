https://noqreport.com/2021/05/28/joyce-kaufman-breaking-the-news-proves-andrew-breitbart-was-right-only-hope-for-journalism-is-citizen-journalists/

Gage Skidmore/Flickr; Edit: BNN Joyce Kaufman said Wednesday that Breitbart News Editor in Chief Alex Marlow’s Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption confirms Andrew Breitbart’s maxim that citizen journalism is the only means through which integrity can be restored to a corrupt news media industry.

“I think all the time, what is Andrew Breitbart — sitting up in heaven — thinking, as he sees the fruition of what he said was going to be the only hope for journalism: citizen journalists,” Kaufman said during a conversation with Marlow on her eponymous radio show . “They’re the only ones giving us real information. They go to riots and they report live. … You have Nicholas Wade, you have all these people who are doing intensive investigative journalism, now, and the general public doesn’t have a chance to see that. Unless they’re tied into conservative media, they may never know all of these stories.”

Kaufman lauded Breaking the News ‘s foundation of original investigations and reporting on news media corruption and conflicts of interest.

She said, “[Alex Marlow] has got a new book out which is incredible, and it’s different. There are a ton of books out about […]

