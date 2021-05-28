https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/kamala-harris-bad-weekend-flubbed-joke-memorial-day-tweet-blatantly-backfire?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The political and social media world lashed out at Vice President Kamala Harris over the weekend after a flubbed joke at the Naval Academy and a Memorial Day tweet that ignored the fallen left many feeling she was insensitive to the sacrifices of the military.

Veterans and conservatives alike lambasted Harris after she tweeted “enjoy the long weekend” with a smiling photo of herself and no mention of the somber intent of the weekend holiday.

“I know you think the ‘long weekend’ is a chance to post a pic of yourself and get some mimosas as you plan to rip our country apart but it’s actually a time to appreciate the brave soldiers who died for our country & to reflect on the LIFETIME their families spend without them,” producer and congressional candidate Robby Starbuck tweeted.

Former congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik likewise tweeted: “Long weekend? I know many are upset & saying this is disrespectful, but I believe you are really just stupid.”

Added author and retired Marine Matthew Beatley: “You are a disgrace to the office you hold, the Constitution, and those who died protecting it.”

Former White House press secretary and current Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded by tweeting a photo of her son at a military graveside.

“Even my 7 year old son understands what this weekend is about. @VP Harris, show some respect for the heroes who paid the ultimate price for our freedom,” she wrote.

The avalanche of criticism followed after Harris was also panned for a joke that fell flat while giving the commencement address at the US Naval Academy this past week.

“Just ask any Marine today, would she rather carry 20 pounds of batteries or a rolled-up solar panel, and I am positive she will tell you a solar panel, and so would he,” she said with a laugh.

Neither the White House nor Harris’ office offered any response to the criticism.

