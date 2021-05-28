https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/05/28/kamala-harris-causes-cringe-detectors-to-explode-during-naval-academy-speech-n388106
About The Author
Related Posts
University Students Vote to Double Ethnic Studies Requirements to 'Combat Current Systemic Racism'
March 13, 2021
Liz Cheney's Response to Kevin McCarthy Shows Exactly Why the GOP Needs to Cut Her From Leadership
May 4, 2021
Biden Team Gives Antifa a Huge Break With Their Latest Moves
April 22, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy