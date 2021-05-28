https://thehill.com/homenews/house/555962-kinzinger-slams-gaetz-speech-this-is-why-we-need-a-january-6-commission

Rep. Adam KinzingerAdam Daniel KinzingerKinzinger says he wouldn’t support McCarthy as Speaker GOP leaders face new calls to boot Greene Kinzinger calls for Greene to be removed from GOP conference after Holocaust remark MORE (R-Ill.) on Friday slammed Rep. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzLawmakers request investigation into Postal Service’s covert operations program Of inmates and asylums: Today’s House Republicans make the John Birchers look quaint Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend cooperating with federal investigation: report MORE‘s (R-Fla.) rhetoric in response to a speech the Florida congressman gave encouraging Americans to use their Second Amendment rights.

Kinzinger condemned his fellow GOP lawmaker, saying that his comments are “why we need a January 6 commission.”

This is why we need a January 6 commission. Four months after an insurrection at the Capitol, we’re hearing this language at another rally where so-called “leaders” are stoking fears & anger and inciting violence. https://t.co/DEaKjKR9ph — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) May 28, 2021

“Four months after an insurrection at the Capitol, we’re hearing this language at another rally where so-called ‘leaders’ are stoking fears & anger and inciting violence,” the Illinois congressman tweeted in response to a clip of Gaetz’s speech at a Georgia stop on his “America First Tour.”

In the clip, Gaetz is seen addressing a crowd of supporters and knocks “cancel culture” as well as Silicon Valley. He then turns to defending the Second Amendment, which covers the right to bear arms.

“The internet’s hall monitors out in Silicon Valley, they think they can suppress us, discourage us. Maybe if you’re just a little less patriotic. Maybe if you just conform to their way of thinking a little more you’ll be allowed to participate in the digital world,” he said. “Well you know what, Silicon Valley can’t cancel this movement or this rally or this congressman. We have a Second Amendment in this country, and I think we have an obligation to use it.”

Matt Gaetz to loud standing ovation tonight: “The 2nd Amendment is about maintaining within the citizenry the ability to maintain an armed rebellion against the government of the United States, if that becomes necessary.” pic.twitter.com/RLh5q4YlN0 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 27, 2021

“This is a little history lesson for all the fake news media. The Second Amendment is not about hunting, it’s not about recreation, it’s not about sports. The Second Amendment is about maintaining within the citizenry the ability to maintain an armed rebellion against the government, if that becomes necessary,” Gaetz continued. “I hope that never does, but it sure is important to recognize the founding principles of this nation and make sure they are fully understood.”

Gaetz on Friday tweeted he stands “by every word” of the speech. However, he pushed back on “distorted” context.

On May 7 in FL I gave remarks virtually identical to those from GA last night on the Constitution. Nobody freaked out (more than usual). Twitter (and thus lazy MSM reporters) fell for a creative edit that distorted the context. Listen to the whole thing I stand by every word pic.twitter.com/nSWYY7jbjt — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) May 28, 2021

Lawmakers on Friday agreed to vote on a bill that would create a commission to probe the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, in which thousands of supporters of former President Trump Donald TrumpPaul Ryan: Voters won’t be impressed by ‘yes-men and flatterers flocking to Mar-a-Lago’ Murkowski voices frustration with GOP over Jan. 6 commission: ‘Something bad happened’ Intelligence told White House they have unexamined evidence on coronavirus origins: report MORE stormed the Capitol in an effort to stop the Electoral College certification for the 2020 presidential election.

