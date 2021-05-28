http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/Yfzm2B-Htt4/555944-mcconaughey-face-masks-a-short-term-inconvenience-for-long-term

Matthew McConaughey is blasting the politicization of wearing face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic, calling the practice a “short-term inconvenience for long-term freedom.”

“I’m not believing you’re really scared of this little cotton thing. I don’t really feel that takes away your identity and your freedom,” the “Dallas Buyers Club” actor says in an upcoming episode of “The Carlos Watson Show.”

In a preview clip from the Monday interview obtained exclusively by The Hill, McConaughey said, “There’s no data that says it’s not a good thing. No data that says it’s harmful.”

“Let’s all take one for the team here,” McConaughey told Watson, the co-founder and CEO of OZY.

It’s not the first time McConaughey has promoted mask use in helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In April of last year, the 51-year-old Academy Award winner posted a how-to video on Instagram showing him crafting a face mask out of a bandana, a coffee filter and rubber bands.

“Now remember, stay at home,” he told his more than 5 million followers, “but if you gotta go, strap it on like so.”

McConaughey — who has reportedly been gauging interest in a Texas gubernatorial bid next year against Gov. Greg Abbott (R) — continued to flirt with the idea of trading Hollywood for politics in his interview with Watson.

“I’m not interested in going and putting a bunch of Band-Aids on that are gonna be ripped off as soon as I’m out,” the Lone Star State native said. “I’m interested in building something that can last, and I’m measuring what category that is. I don’t know if that’s politics.”

Asked if he has the constitution to “have those fights and talk about those things that may be uncomfortable” as a politician, McConaughey replied, “I trust my core beliefs enough and my values enough to feel comfortable listening to and opposing. We try to teach our kids delayed gratification, but we don’t like to think about further than tomorrow — we need immediate results.”

“How many things do actually leaders and politicians get done in their four [years] that now become realized later on after they’re in office?” McConaughey asked. “They never get the credit for those. You only get credit for wins, W’s and L’s, what you did in the bank of those years.”

“We’ve got to make some sacrifices for larger rewards tomorrow,” he said.

