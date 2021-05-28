https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/555973-two-men-removed-from-yankee-stadium-after-displaying-trump-won

Two men were removed from Yankee Stadium during a Thursday night game after they displayed a large banner declaring “Trump Won Save America.”

Videos and photos posted to social media showed many other fans booing the men who unfurled the banner while some appeared to clap. The men unfurled the banner from the second deck behind first base.

In a video posted by Sports Illustrated reporter Max Goodman, fans continued to boo the sign as one person could be seen attempting to pull down the banner from his seat below the two men.

ADVERTISEMENT

A couple fans at Yankee Stadium just unveiled a massive banner that reads “Trump Won Save America” Sounded like the entire crowd was booing until security confiscated the banner, which then resulted in a loud cheer. pic.twitter.com/m56kjgkJ9W — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) May 28, 2021

In pictures taken by the New York Post, a Yankees Stadium security official could be seen struggling to take the flag from the two men as they resisted.

A later video posted to Facebook showed more security guards arriving before they confiscated the banner and appeared to handcuff one of the men.

Security officials led the men away, prompting a round of cheers inside the stadium. The incident took place during the second game of a doubleheader between the Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays.

Now we have extremely loud cheering as the conspiracy theory banner people are led out of the section by security. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) May 28, 2021

The incident comes as many of former President TrumpDonald TrumpPaul Ryan: Voters won’t be impressed by ‘yes-men and flatterers flocking to Mar-a-Lago’ Murkowski voices frustration with GOP over Jan. 6 commission: ‘Something bad happened’ Intelligence told White House they have unexamined evidence on coronavirus origins: report MORE’s supporters still back his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him through widespread voter fraud, a claim his team failed to substantiate in various court cases.

A Quinnipiac University poll published Wednesday revealed that nearly five months after Congress met to certify President Biden Joe BidenPaul Ryan: Voters won’t be impressed by ‘yes-men and flatterers flocking to Mar-a-Lago’ Intelligence told White House they have unexamined evidence on coronavirus origins: report Milley says U.S. planning for potential evacuation of Afghan translators from region MORE’s Electoral College victory, about 66 percent of voters who identified as Republican still do not think Biden’s win was legitimate.

The election claims culminated in hundreds of Trump’s supporters storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was meeting for a joint session to certify Biden’s win. Multiple people died amid the chaos, and dozens of others were injured.

Democratic lawmakers have pushed for the creation of a commission to investigate the mob attack, though Senate Republicans on Friday struck down a House-passed bill that would have mandated the creation of one.

While six Republican senators broke ranks to vote in favor of the legislation, it fell short of the 10 GOP votes needed to advance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

