RINO former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan suddenly took a break from his corporate boards this week to trash President Trump and anyone who prioritizes America over his globalist masters.

Congressman Matt Gaetz, a fan of President Trump and his America First policies who reportedly may seek the 2024 GOP presidential nomination if President Trump doesn’t run again, responded with force to Paul Ryan on Friday in what can only be considered a mic drop moment.

“Taking advice on party building from Paul Ryan would be like taking advice on how to interact with your in-laws from Meghan Markle,” Congressman Gaetz wrote on his Twitter account Friday morning.

Ouch! That had to leave a mark!

