Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen predicted Friday on “The Raw Story Podcast” that indictments will be issued against senior leaders of the Trump Organization “within the next 30 to 60 days.”

Cohen said, “I do truly believe that the wheels of justice turn slowly, but they are turning. I believe Trump, for the first time in his entire life, is going to be held responsible for his own dirty deeds. I believe that as a result of that, you are going to see the tentacles of this investigation move into each and every one of the kids, move into Rudy Giuliani, it is going move into so many others, Allen Weisselberg, to Barry Weisselberg, to Jack Weisselberg. I think that there is a multitude of indictments that are going to be coming, and they are going to be coming relatively soon. And when I mean, soon, I mean before summer.”

He added, “That’s when I think you will see the beginning. I don’t think you will see the indictment of Trump before summer, but I do believe you are going to see indictments coming. I really do. I really do believe like within the next 30 to 60 days. You’re going to start seeing some of the — we’ll call them low-hanging fruit — indictments, you know, like Barry Weisselberg and Allen Weisselberg.”

The prediction starts at the 00:45:07 time stamp.

