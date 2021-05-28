https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/mollie-tibbetts-trial-jury-finds-illegal-immigrant-cristhian-rivera-guilty-first-degree-murder/

The killer of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts was found guilty of first-degree murder on Friday.

Illegal alien Cristhian Bahena Rivera was charged with First Degree Murder for the slaying of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts back in 2018.

FOX News reported:

Jurors in the trial of an illegal immigrant charged with the brutal 2018 murder of Mollie Tibbetts found Cristhian Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder on Friday in a case that drew national attention because of the suspect’s immigration status.

TRENDING: GLORIOUS! Huge “TRUMP WON” Banner Lowered in Yankee Stadium at Thursday Night’s Game

The verdict was announced Friday afternoon after a two-week trial in Davenport, Iowa, in which Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 26, faced the first-degree murder charge for which he was convicted.

Jurors reached their decision after deliberating for just over seven hours.

Excluding the alternates, the jurors ranged in age from 19 to 71. The panel was made up of five females and seven males, of which three were of Hispanic descent and nine were White.

Bahena Rivera, who came to the U.S. illegally from Mexico as a teenager, will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, which is a mandatory sentence upon conviction. He will be held without bond pending a July 15 sentencing hearing.