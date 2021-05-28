https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-rubin-report/marc-lamont-hill-christopher-rufo

On the latest episode of “The Rubin Report,” BlazeTV host Dave Rubin gave his take on a clip from the Black News Channel in which former CNN contributor Marc Lamont Hill spoke with Manhattan Institute senior fellow Christopher Rufo about why he is against critical race theory being taught in schools.

During a recent episode of “Black News Tonight,” Hill repeatedly tried to bait Rufo into making racist generalizations on camera. Rufo argued that topics such as slavery and segregation should be taught in schools and even acknowledged that racism in America’s history is “an incontrovertible fact.”

Apparently, unsatisfied with Rufo’s refusal to cast all white people in a negative light, Hill repeatedly asked his guest to “name something you like about being white.”

Dave played a video clip in which Rufo first answers:

There’s a lot of documents that are floating around public schools that say things like timeliness, showing up on time is a white supremacist value or a white-dominant value. Things like rationality, things like the enlightenment, things like objectivity — these are very strange things to be ascribed to a racial identity. My view is that these actually should be ascribed to every individual human being, every individual human being regardless of whatever racial category we impose on them.

Asked a second time to “name something you believe is positive about being white,” Rufo answered:

Again, I don’t buy into the framework that the world can be reduced into these metaphysical categories of whiteness and blackness. I think that’s wrong. I think we should look at people as individuals. I think we should celebrate different people’s accomplishments…. You mentioned Ignatiev. Ignatiev says the goal is to “abolish” the white race. In any other context, this would be interpreted as a near genocidal slur. I don’t buy into it. The reason I’m not going to answer your question is I reject that categorization. I think of myself as an individual human being with my own capabilities, and I would hope that we could both judge each other as individuals and come to common values on that basis.

After watching the exchange, Dave asked, “Who is the racist in that conversation? Who is trying to racialize everything, and who’s trying to de-racialize everything?”

“Rufo repeatedly points out he wants people to be treated as individuals,” Dave noted. “He doesn’t even buy into the argument, but Marc Lamont Hill is playing a very dangerous game right there.”

Watch the video below for more from Dave Rubin:







Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

